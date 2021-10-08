Republican Giulianna "Jewels" Gray, a candidate in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, is formally kicking off her campaign next week with an event in the north metro area featuring a conservative author and the woman who will represent Colorado in the 2022 United States of America Pageant.

Gray, a wedding photographer who says she decided to get involved in politics after the 2020 election, is the only Republican so far running in the new district, which is expected to cover parts of Adams and Weld counties stretching north of Denver to Greeley.

A single mother of two young children, Gray describes herself as "pro-freedom, pro-constitution, pro-common sense, pro-American."

"Our freedoms are at stake, and we cannot let socialist policies or government over-reach strip us of our rights," Gray said in a statement. "Through positive solutions and teamwork, We The People can make a difference in Colorado and return our country to the things that make America the greatest nation on Earth!”

Her campaign kick-off is set to include an appearance by Jessica Jay Dee, who travels the country speaking about constitutional ideas and encourages Americans to "take a stand against tyranny," according to Gray's campaign.

Also on hand will be Sarah Marie, the reigning United States of America's Ms. Colorado, who "empowers business owners with tools to capture their brands and be seen so that they can share their message and purpose with the world," Gray's campaign said.

The campaign also plans to auction off a Mossberg short barrel, 12-gauge shotgun.

The kick-off party is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Westminster, with the address provided to supporters who RSVP on Gray's campaign site.

Two Democrats have launched campaigns for the seat — state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician, and Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, a machinist and former president of a local union.

Republicans who are considering a run in the new district are state Sens. Kevin Priola, John Cooke and Barbara Kirkmeyer.

The 8th CD will likely be Colorado's most competitive congressional district, pending approval of a map submitted last week to the state Supreme Court by an independent redistricting commission.