State Rep. Shannon Bird and Sen. Don Coram are Habitat for Humanity Colorado's legislators of the year for their hard work on affordable housing, the prolific homebuilding organization said.
“They have championed affordable homeownership through their leadership, prioritization of resources and willingness to collaborate on solutions,” Karen Kallenberg, HFHC's executive director, said in a statement
Bird, a Democrat from Westminster, and Coram, a Republican from Montrose, see a home as more than its important job of putting a roof over a family's head, but a path to social and economic mobility across the state, Habitat for Humanity said in its announcement.
“As our country and state look at advancing racial equity, we need more policy makers like Representative Bird and Senator Coram to prioritize affordable homeownership to help decrease the wealth gap between non-Hispanic whites and communities of color,” Kallenberg added.
The housing crisis doesn't just live on the Front Range, but in resort towns and rural communities, too, she said.
Bird is a freshman lawmaker representing a chunk of Adams County. She formerly championed affordable housing issues as a member of the Westminster City Council. She was presented her award last Friday at a Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver construction site in the Swansea Homes Community.
Coram has been a House and then Senate member for a decade, representing a handful of thinly populated West Slope counties in southwest Colorado. Habitat called him a "strong voice for rural Colorado" and plans to present him his award next Friday at the Montrose County Republican Women meeting in Montrose.
