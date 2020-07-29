U.S. Rep Ken Buck, the congressman from Windsor who doubles as the Colorado Republican Party chairman, on C-SPAN's "Washington Journal" call-in program forecast the clash between titans of the tech field and a subcommittee he serves Wednesday morning.
A member of the House Judiciary Committee, Buck serves on the antitrust subcommittee that heard from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday.
You can read a summary of the committee testimony by clicking here.
Buck was on national TV to talk politics but also to plug his new book, "Capitol of Freedom: Restoring American Greatness."
Buck Wednesday spoke about the sub-committee's year-long investigation into high-tech companies, specifically whether there's bias.
"I think it is important we dive into the anti-competitive nature of having huge platforms in the high-tech area," Buck told host Greta Brawner. "I think a lot of members will take about the competitiveness of the marketplace. I think some members will talk about privacy, and some will take about the bias these platforms have demonstrated."
Watch Buck's full interview by clicking here.
The former Weld County prosecutor spoke on the same issue on Fox News Channel last week.
He spoke of "the idea that when I go online and search for a particular pair of cowboy boots — that information is immediately sold to people without my consent and without any benefit to me."
He also told Fox News, "If we didn't have one large platform that was dominating the search engines, I think what you would see is you'd have various platforms that would actually pay people to use them. And if you consent, they could use your information. But we're not there., and I think it's a very strong argument for how we need to update the law in this particular area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.