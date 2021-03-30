U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is embarking on a virtual tour in coming weeks to hear from Coloradans about their public lands priorities as the Lafayette Democrat takes over as chairman of the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands.

Neguse, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, said in a release that he plans to gather input from across the state as he hones an agenda covering conservation, wildfire mitigation, managing natural resources and helping boost Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy.

“Our approach has always been to lead locally and listen first," Neguse said in a statement, adding that it's the approach lawmakers took to put together the CORE Act, legislation sponsored by Neguse to protect 400,000 acres in Colorado that passed the House a month ago as part of a larger public lands package.

"Listening first will ensure our work in the subcommittee meets the needs of our communities and includes every voice in the conversation," Neguse said.

Read more here about Neguse's "Restoring Our Lands and Communities" public lands plan — including proposals to field a modern civilian conservation corps, catch up on deferred maintenance at national parks and other public lands and use public lands policy to address climate change.

The first stop on the virtual tour will be devoted to hearing from Front Range residents, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Register here.

Western Slope residents are encouraged to weigh in at the second stop on the tour, 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 7. Register here.

Both sessions are being held with the Wilderness Society, a conservation group that supports a push by Neguse and other Democrats to protect at least 30% of the country's land and waters by 2030, known as the 30x30 proposal.

A third, statewide listening session remains to be scheduled, Neguse's office said.

