U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was named Friday to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, giving the Aurora Democrat a high-profile role overseeing the government's top-secret information about threats to national security.

The committee, chaired by Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, has jurisdiction over the nation's intelligence community, including numerous civilian and military agencies under a range of federal departments.

“I have dedicated much of my adult life to upholding my oaths and defending our nation. I am thankful to my colleagues for the trust they have placed in me as I continue to fulfill those solemn duties,” said Crow, an Army Ranger veteran, in a statement.

“As we face foreign and domestic threats, a rising China and resurgent Russia, and ongoing cyber attacks, the work of the Intelligence Committee has never been more important. I look forward to working with my colleagues to conduct the necessary oversight of our nation’s most sensitive intelligence matters, while safeguarding our privacy, civil liberties, and national security.”

Crow is one of two new Democrats appointed to the 23-member panel by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee.

Said Pelosi, in a statement: “On the Intelligence Committee, these Members will be effective forces in keeping the American people safe, as we confront our nation’s adversaries, adapt to new threats and work with our allies."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named four newcomers among the GOP's 10 members. U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California is the ranking Republican on the committee.

The committee is responsible for drafting an annual authorization bill that sets, limits and describes allowed activity for intelligence agencies, including the CIA, the FBI, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.

Members regularly receive classified briefings on a range of topics, from cybersecurity and election interference to threats from foreign governments and domestic terror organizations.

Crow will continue serving on the House Armed Services Committee and Small Business Committee, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Innovation and Workforce Development. He's also a member of Armed Services' Subcommittee on Intelligence, Emerging Threats and Capabilities.