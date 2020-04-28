When it comes to being counted, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's constituents lead the pack in Colorado.
The U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging people to self-report how many people lived in their home on April 1 and a few other pertinent facts. Self-reporting saves time, money and face-to-face contact with a census taker later this summer.
Perlmutter's Congressional District 7 has the highest participation rate at 64.9%, followed closely by Rep. Jason Crow's 6th Congressional District with 64.7%.
The rest of the congressional representation is:
4th Congressional District: 58.9% (Rep. Ken Buck)
5th Congressional District: 58.6% (Rep. Doug Lamborn)
1st Congressional District: 58.5% (Rep. Diana DeGette)
2nd Congressional District: 54.2% (Rep. Joe Neguse)
3rd Congressional District: 44.8% (Rep. Scott Tipton)
Responding to the census matters because it helps draw boundaries for political districts, but it also guides government spending on programs and infrastructure in communities.
To date Colorado is outpacing the national average with 57.4% of households self-responding, compared to the national self-response rate is 53.4%.
Douglas County, in the 4th Congressional District, remains the highest reporting county at 69.4%.
The numbers will change, because not everyone has received an invitation to participate in the mail.
"For a small percentage of households, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to have census takers drop off invitations in person," said Laurie Cipriano, a Colorado spokeswoman for the census.
Less than 5% of Americans will get their invitation when a census taker drops it off in person later this year. The majority of those households may not receive mail at their home’s physical location.
Coloradans who use P.O. boxes (and do not have street addresses) should expect to receive a census invitation and paper questionnaire later this year as well.
