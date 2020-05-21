U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn can't leap a tall building in a single bound, but when it comes to tax policy he's in a league of extraordinary members of Congress, according to the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste.
The nonprofit aims to eliminate waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement from government.
The council awarded points on 80 U.S. House votes, and Lamborn scored 100%, earning him the title of Taxpayer Super Hero and placing him among the top 7% of House members.
Lamborn scored the highest in the Colorado delegation.
Rep. Ken Buck was close behind, a taxpayer hero, with 99%, while Rep. Scott Tipton got the same title for his score of 83%.
The rest of the Colorado delegation, four House Democrats, were considered "hostile," as Reps. Jason Crow of Aurora, Joe Neguse of Boulder County and Diana DeGette of Denver each scored 1%. Rep. Ed Perlmutter came in at 3%.
In the Senate, Republican Cory Gardner of Yuma had 42%, while Democrat Michael Bennet of Denver scored 25%.
Find the full rankings by clicking here.
Ratings rank from "hostile" (0 to 19%) up to the super hero level for those who get a perfect score, such as Lamborn and 26 others.
Lamborn called his superhero status an honor.
"I came to Washington to fight government waste, end unnecessary spending, and I will continue working to reign in bureaucracy," he said in a statement. "I am thankful for the work that the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste does each year."
Lamborn's office released a statement from Tom Schatz, the council's president.
"We applaud Rep. Lamborn for his tireless work on behalf of the taxpayers while serving in Congress," he stated. "His courageous votes to cut wasteful spending and make government more accountable should serve as an example to other members, challenging them to keep their promises to protect the fiscal interests of American taxpayers.
"We have no doubt that he will continue to help lead the effort to eradicate wasteful spending and bring fiscal sanity to Washington. His constituents should be very proud of him."
