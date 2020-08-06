Red Rocks Community College is hoping to raise $5,000 to help its students produce a documentary titled "Because of George" to examine the "unique moment of hyper awareness around systemic issues of equity and race."
The catalyst is the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while he was detained by police and the pent-up social unrest it unleashed.
"The aim is to contribute voices to the conversation, learn from each other, and inspire change," RRCC said in a press release.
Students in the theatre arts and dance hope to collaborate with the visual, audio, and media arts departments, as well as with professional artists from across the country affiliated with BIPOC, an acronym for Black, indigenous and people of color.
The cost of the project is relatively low because most of the people involved are donating their time and equipment, Kelly Jo Eldredge, chair of the theatre arts and dance department, said in an email.
Red Rocks alumnae Dina Gilmore will serve as filmmaker and director and Magenta Freeman will be its producer and music director, the school said in a press release.
Eldredge called Freeman a professional colleague in the film and music world.
"She has offered her expertise as executive producer, and I am also serving as a producer for the film and faculty liaison," Eldredge explained. "Many of our RRCC students and staff have already submitted video diaries for the production."
Donations can be made marked “Theatre Department/George” through the RRCC Foundation by clicking here.
Donations are tax-deductible.
More information about the project is available by clicking here.
