Xcel Energy's Rachel Nance was chosen the Colorado Chamber of Commerce's board chair during the statewide business organization's virtual meeting Wednesday.
A former policy adviser and director of legislative affairs for then-Gov. Bill Owens, Nance succeeds Stacey Campbell of Campbell Litigation PC.
“Rachel’s experience and leadership will be invaluable to the Colorado Chamber as we navigate the challenges of the times, help employers and their employees recover from the economic crisis, and continue our important work for businesses across the state,” chamber president Chuck Berry said in a statement Thursday morning.
Nance is the director of strategic accounts for Xcel. Before joining the power company, Nance was the first principal in the Denver office of Lewis Roca Rothgerber (now Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie). She also is the former vice president of public policy for the Colorado Association of Realtors.
“The Colorado business community has taken extraordinary steps amid an unprecedented global crisis to adapt and weather the storm for the greater good,” Nance stated. “As we prepare for a new state legislative session in 2021, our mission to champion a healthy business climate is more important than ever. I appreciate the opportunity to lead the Colorado Chamber and look forward to serving as the voice of the business community at this critical time.”
