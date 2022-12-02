The city of Pueblo will be awarded $774,000 to help improve public safety and reduce crime, thanks to Colorado's new Safer Streets Grant Program.

The grant program was created by Senate Bill 1, passed by the state legislature in May. The bill allocated $10.3 million for grants to fund neighborhood improvements designed to increase public safety, such as bettering street lighting, increasing foot traffic and removing graffiti and trash.

“I’m grateful that a public safety initiative I sponsored is making a difference,” said Sen. Nick Hinrichen, D-Pueblo, who co-sponsored the bill. “The Safer Streets grant awarded to Pueblo will support proven measures to help make critical changes that will ultimately help cut down on crime and improve public safety across our city."

Pueblo officials said they will use the $774,000 to upgrade and add additional LED lighting throughout the city, specifically in the Pueblo City Park, Mitchell Park and Ray Aguilera Park.

Supporters of the bill — a key part of Gov. Jared Polis’ public safety package —said improving a neighborhood's built physical environment discourages crime, revitalizes community image and improves community cohesion and pride, making residents more willing to intervene in crime and cooperate with the police.

The grant program accepted applications from local governments and community non-profit organizations looking to make improvements to the physical environment through last October. Grants will be awarded in 2023 from Jan. 1 through June 30.

"I’m hopeful that other communities will take advantage of this grant program so we can make Colorado a safer place to live, work and raise a family," Hinrichen said.