Today is Feb. 21, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Colorado has extended the deadline for families to apply for free preschool to Friday, Feb. 24.

The original deadline was Feb. 14, but state officials announced Tuesday that they would extend it by 10 days. They also said they would reopen already-submitted preschool applications starting Feb. 17 so that families can re-rank their five preschool choices or make different choices. The deadline for those families to make changes is also Feb. 24.

Colorado spent more than $45 billion in fiscal year 2022, roughly half of which were federal dollars, according to a recent state audit.

The Office of the State Auditor said that, for the most part, its review found unmodified or “clean” opinions on the financial statements of Colorado's activities.

Three former elected officials on Friday announced they're running for state GOP chair, nearly doubling the number of candidates campaigning for the top party position just three weeks before Republicans meet to elect officers to two-year terms.

Throwing their hats in the ring are former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, former state Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs and former state Sen. Kevin Lundberg of Berthoud. All three had earlier said they were considering bids for state chair.

Results of the 2023 Conservation in the West Poll, released last week, show 70% to 90% of respondents want to see protections for wildlife habitats and mitigation routes, healthier forests, safe drinking water and less light pollution at night, among other issues.