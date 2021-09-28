A poll by a national research firm shows Colorado voters, primarily Democrats and unaffiliated voters, are firmly behind President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" infrastructure plan.
The poll was released Tuesday by the left-learning BlueGreen Alliance, and was conducted by Hart Research Associates of Washington, D.C., which does work on behalf of news organizations, corporations, non-profits, labor, and Democratic leaders.
The BlueGreen Alliance is a coalition of labor and environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, United Steelworkers and American Federation of Teachers.
The poll showed 85% of Democratic voters and 60% of unaffiliated voters in Colorado support the plan, where spending is spread out over 10 years. About 27% of Republicans back the plan, according to Hart Research.
A majority of voters backed three key provisions in the plan, while Democratic voters were most attracted to clean energy and climate goals. Republican responses were not disclosed.
The three provisions supported by most voters, according to Hart Research Associates:
- Rebuilding America’s water infrastructure to have cleaner, safer water, delivered more efficiently, and removing hazards like lead in water pipes, while creating good-paying jobs (72% favor, 56% strongly favor).
- Ensuring that major public investments include requirements that the products, technology, and materials used are made in America and the jobs provide good pay and benefits (75% favor, 48% strongly favor).
- Prioritizing investments to communities that need it most, including low income communities and communities of color (71% favor, 51% strongly favor).
Democratic voters most strongly supported increasing clean and renewable energy sources so that 80% of electricity comes from clean energy by the year 2030 (80% favor, 68% strongly favor), and to protect the health and long-term well-being of Americans by building a clean energy economy that cuts down on harmful pollution, including the pollution that causes climate change.
The poll was conducted September 11-15 with a "representative sampling" of 400 Colorado voters, according to Hart. The margin of error was not disclosed.
