Better pay and a safer workplace top the list of Latino concerns in a poll and report released Thursday.

The findings were the second part of the Latino Policy Agenda, the first advisory of its kind to policymakers providing comprehensive input from Latino voters and community leaders. The aim is to conduct the poll and release the report annually going forward, organizers said.

Among the 1,000 Latino adults from across the state who participated in the poll, 91% supported "ensuring workers have a living wage and safe working conditions," but the number rose to 100% of the Latino community leaders surveyed.

Support slipped only slightly to the question of "setting up a state fund to help Latino small businesses in Colorado," with 89% support from adults polled and 96% of Latino leaders.

Participants in the poll also cited a need for better access to mental health services (99%) and lowering the cost of college tuition (98%).

Read the full report by clicking here.

The project is the work of the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, Voces Unidas de las Montañas, the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus, and Protégete of Conservation Colorado.

The Political Science Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver and BSP Research are also partners.

The statewide poll of 1,000 Latino adults was conducted by phone and online from Aug. 16 to Sept. 1 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

The report also included responses from 168 Latino community leaders from an online survey, as well as in-person sessions in Greeley, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo.

The first part of the report was released on Oct. 19.

“This research provides unprecedented insight into the issues that are important to Latino voters and Latino community members, whether they’re from the Western Slope, the Denver-metro area or other communities east of the Continental Divide,” Alex Sánchez, the executive director of Voces Unidas, said in a statement Thursday. “While there are issues that unite us, we also see examples of issues with different intensity at the local level.”