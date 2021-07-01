Gov. Jared Polis will be the vice-chair of the Western Governors Association, his office announced on Thursday.
Polis was elected to the position by fellow chief executives from 19 states in the western half of the United States.
“The partnerships among Western states are more critical than ever before as we work together on solutions that can help the people in our states especially on issues we share including wildfire preparedness and public land stewardship,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to the conversations ahead with my colleagues in the West because there’s always more we can learn from one another and accomplish together.”
Polis is set to take over the vice chairmanship from Republican Gov. Brad Little of Idaho, who is being elevated to chair of the Denver-based organization. Little will succeed Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown as WGA’s leader, a position former Gov. John Hickenlooper held in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.