Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was pleased with the decision by a federal court in New York to block the Trump administration's proposal to keep undocumented immigrants from being counted in the U.S. Census.

“I applaud the court today for ruling against the Trump administration’s master plan to rig apportionment to exclude valued members of our communities, and to prevent true representation of our country in Congress,” Polis said in a statement Thursday evening. “The court came to the correct decision and now all Coloradans, no matter their immigration status, will be counted for apportionment purposes.”

The governor's office also released a statement from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. He put Colorado among the immigrant-heavy states challenging the Trump memo issued in July.

“I am pleased the court today ruled that the White House memorandum barring undocumented immigrants from being counted in the 2020 census is unlawful.," he stated Thursday evening. "The U.S. Constitution and federal law clearly require a count of the ‘whole number of persons’ living in the United States, whether citizen or non-citizen. The administration acted illegally to hurt Colorado, undermine our representation in Congress and deprive us of federal dollars that we are entitled to.

"Now it’s time for the federal government to move forward with a full and lawful census."

The specially appointed three-judge panel in Manhattan deemed Trump’s proposal exceeded his authority over the census and reapportionment, which is the division of congressional seats based on the official population every 10 years.

The U.S. Constitution requirement bases apportionment on “the whole number of persons in each state.”