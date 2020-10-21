Kachina Weaver, the deputy legislative director for Gov. Jared Polis, will be the next executive director of the Colorado Licensed Beverage Association, the trade group for the state's independent, retail liquor stores.
She will succeed Jeanne McEvoy, who is retiring at the end of the year after 14 years leading the trade association.
“I am extremely pleased that the board has chosen Kachina Weaver, a talented, respected and extremely qualified leader, to serve the needs of independent liquor store owners going forward," McEvoy said in a statement Tuesday evening. "My tenure with CLBA was extremely rewarding, and I feel confident that the organization will thrive under Ms. Weaver’s leadership.”
Weaver brings more than two decades of public policy work to the job, including work on legislation and regulations and enjoys "strong relationships" with Republicans and Democrats, the CLBA said in an announcement.
She previously was a senior political consultant for the firmer of Aponte & Busam, as well as chief strategic policy officer for the Colorado Department of Higher Education, and a policy adviser to former House Speaker Mark Ferrandino.
“Although Jeanne is irreplaceable in many respects, and we will miss her a great deal both personally and professionally, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Kachina Weaver and feel confident CLBA is in good hands for years to come.” said board president Omar Malik stated. "We look forward to CLBA continuing to be the leading voice advocating for Colorado’s independent, family-owned liquor stores and the responsible regulation of alcohol.
“Jeanne’s are very big shoes to fill, and she has been an incredible advocate for the primarily family-owned, small businesses involved in CLBA that are such an important part of Colorado’s economy."
