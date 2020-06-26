Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to take part Tuesday in the Biden campaign's virtual Pride celebration in Colorado, the campaign said.

Polis, Colorado's first openly gay governor, is scheduled to join state Reps. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, for a discussion about presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's plan to advance LGBTQ equality at home and abroad during the event.

The online event is set for 6-7 p.m. June 30 and will be held on the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Biden's LGBTQ vote director Reggie Greer will also participate.

The celebration takes place 50 years and two days after the first Pride march in New York, held on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the uprising a year earlier at the Stonewall Inn, an event that sparked the modern LGBTQ movement.

"As president, Biden will stand with the LGBTQ+ community to ensure America finally lives up to the promise on which it was founded: equality for all," Biden's campaign website says. "He will provide the moral leadership to champion equal rights for all LGBTQ+ people, fight to ensure our laws and institutions protect and enforce their rights, and advance LGBTQ+ equality globally."

Polis endorsed Biden earlier this month, saying the former vice president "has the heart and experience for this moment, and is building the broad and diverse coalition of support that is needed to unify our country."

Those wanting to participate can sign up in advance here to receive a link to join.