Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera are scheduled to appear at separate virtual campaign events for Joe Biden in Colorado on Thursday evening, the Democrat's campaign announced.

Polis will be joined by dancer Maddie Ziegler at a rally for Colorado high school students, while Primavera is set to kick off a statewide phone bank along with state House Speaker KC Becker, state Sen. Kerry Donovan and other leading women from across the state.

The online events will be held on the Zoom teleconferencing platform, in keeping with the Biden campaign's decision to do most of its campaigning virtually, due to pandemic restrictions. Since Labor Day, Biden's Colorado campaign has been holding at least one online event a day, featuring national figures and local politicians.

The rally for Colorado high school students takes place 4:30-5:15 p.m. Those wanting to attend can register here.

Polis and students supporting Biden plan to talk about the coronavirus pandemic and access to a good education for every student, the Biden campaign said, as well as discuss how young state residents can get involved in the campaign.

Ziegler, a star of the "Dance Moms" reality show before shooting to fame six years ago when she appeared in Sia's "Chandelier" music video, will be on hand. The 17-year-old — she turns 18 at the end of the month so will be able to vote in the November election — has since gone on to success as an actress, model, fashion designer and bestselling author.

Polis endorsed Biden in June, saying the former vice president "has the heart and experience for this moment, and is building the broad and diverse coalition of support that is needed to unify our country."

The 100 Women for Biden phone bank event is scheduled 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participants can sign up here to receive the online link.

In addition to Primavera and the legislators, other women expected to speak during the event are former Denver City Councilwoman Elbra M. Wedgeworth, Wheat Ridge City Councilwoman Val Nosler-Beck and Denise Maes, public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado.

Unlike the Biden campaign and most Democrats, Republicans have been knocking on doors and sponsoring more traditional, in-person campaign events, including an indoor rally headlined by Trump on Sunday in Henderson, Nev.

A spokesman for the Colorado Republican Party told Colorado Politics that the GOP and Colorado Trump campaign's joint operation is closing in on its 4 millionth voter contact.