Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will dedicate the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.
The memorial is intended to honor Coloradans who were killed during 20th and 21st century military conflicts: World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Construction on the memorial in Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, across the street from the state Capitol, began in November 2019.
Adjutant General of Colorado Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan and chairman and CEO of the MDC/Richmond American Homes Foundation Larry A. Mizel will join Polis and Hancock to participate in the dedication.
A keynote address will be given by Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Ret.), who is president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
Officials with the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund and Colorado Gold Star Families will also be joining the ceremony.
The campaign for the memorial began in 2007 under Senate Bill 86, which was signed into law by then-Gov. Bill Ritter and to create the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Commission. A foundation was charged with memorial design, location selection and all fundraising.
According to the foundation, the memorial and surrounding grounds were designed by Rosenman Associates Architects, with Robert Root, FAIA, and Richard Farley, FAIA, the original architects of the Colorado Veterans Monument.
“This powerful monument honors those Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and our values,” Polis said. “They will never be forgotten.”
“It’s vital to reflect, remember and pay tribute to those who put others’ lives before their own, and this important memorial provides us all with the opportunity to honor their service and sacrifice,” added Hancock.
“We are privileged to be part of building this enduring symbol that enables us to express our gratitude to the courageous service men and women of Colorado,” said Mizel, whose foundation underwrote the memorial's construction.
The dedication was postponed a year because of COVID-19. The memorial was defaced with graffiti in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.