Gov. Jared Polis had some Fourth of July advice for Coloradans Thursday: don't let the holiday blow up in your face.
Polis urged revelers to think of others, as well as themselves, while they celebrate independence in the pandemic summer.
“Whether Coloradans are enjoying our great outdoors or having a cookout, people should celebrate this 4th of July by staying on the trail that leads to suppressing the virus and rebuilding our economy," he said in a statement. "That means wearing masks, practicing social distancing and good hygiene, and avoiding risky activities.
“This Independence Day is a time to celebrate our freedom that so many fought to gain, but with freedom comes responsibility, so please exercise personal responsibility, use common sense, and err on the side of caution.”
The governor advised revelers to check local fire bans, as well as local COVID-19 restrictions.
"Just because we’re in the middle of a pandemic doesn’t mean we can ignore other safety rules that are meant to keep us all healthy and safe," the governor's office said in a list of precautions.
A pandemic only raises the stakes in wildfire season if people have to evacuate their homes, and if firefighters must deploy to camps. The disease attacks the respiratory system, so smoke will only worsen air quality, "[s]o please skip the fireworks and campfires this year," the governor's office said.
"Summer gatherings this holiday should look different compared to a typical summer. It’s important to keep your distance and keep gatherings small," the safety advisory states. "We’re asking you to continue to have less interactions with less people and do so in a safe way by wearing a face covering, remaining 6 feet away from others and washing your hands frequently."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.