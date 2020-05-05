Rep. Ed Perlmutter's west metro Denver Congressional District 7 is maintaining a very narrow lead over Rep. Jason Crow's east metro District 6 in residents self-reporting to the census.
Perlmutter's people have reported at a rate of 67.7%, barely ahead of Crow's district with 67.4%. A week ago, Perlmutter was at 64.9% to Crow's 64.7%.
It has never been easier to respond to the #2020Census on your own - all without having to leave your home. Respond today and make Colorado - and CD7 - the place with the highest #2020Census self-response rate in the nation! Go to https://t.co/hcmI4cq7oI or call 1-844-330-2020.— Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) May 4, 2020
In Colorado's, 59.9% of households have self-responded, compared to the national 56.6%, according to the latest Census Bureau reports.
The rest of Colorado's congressional districts stacked up this way:
- 4th Congressional District: 61.6% (Rep. Ken Buck)
- 5th Congressional District: 61.3% (Rep. Doug Lamborn)
- 1st Congressional District: 61.1% (Rep. Diana DeGette)
- 2nd Congressional District: 56.3% (Rep. Joe Neguse)
- 3rd Congressional District: 47.2% (Rep. Scott Tipton)
Douglas County, which is in the 4th Congressional District, leads the state with at 72.2% of its households reporting.
Douglas County has the highest Census self-response rate in the state. Let’s keep up the good work #CO04! https://t.co/3WcthOJSIX pic.twitter.com/kUDh3bAc6W— Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 4, 2020
The census encourages people to return questionnaires they receive in the mail or fill it out the household information online. The census count every 10 years helps draw government districts as well as guides funding for schools, social programs and infrastructure.
"Later this year, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to send census takers to visit Colorado households that have not responded to the 2020 Census to help them complete questionnaires," said Laurie Cipriano, the Colorado spokeswoman for the bureau.
You can respond online by clicking here. The deadline is Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.