More than 100 nonprofit organizations signed on in support of a ballot measure seeking to provide free meals to all public school students in Colorado.

Proposition FF, dubbed Healthy School Meals for All, would cap state income tax deductions for those with annual adjusted gross incomes of $300,000 or more, using the money to provide free school meals and offer schools meal-related grants. Coloradans will vote on the measure during the upcoming November election.

“The skyrocketing price of food has made it very difficult for families struggling in this economy to put healthy food on the table,” said Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way, one of the organizations supporting the measure. “Prop FF helps families facing tough times by making sure all kids have access to a free meal at school, so kids don’t worry about going hungry.”

Currently, Colorado schools only provide free meals to children from households with incomes below certain thresholds. However, supporters of Proposition FF say this encourages bullying and stigmatization of low-income students and doesn’t cover all who need help.

More than 60,000 Colorado kids cannot afford school meals but do not qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, according to Hunger Free Colorado, the nonprofit behind Proposition FF.

For the 2022-23 school year, a family of three must make less than $29,939 annually to qualify for free lunch and less than $42,606 to qualify for reduced-price lunch, according to data from the Colorado Department of Education.

“This ballot initiative will help up to 40% more kids avoid going hungry,” said Dr. Margaret Tomcho, pediatrician and member of the Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “When school meals are available to all students for free, more kids eat breakfast or lunch every day, leading to healthier bodies, better grades and higher attendance and graduation rates.”

In total, 113 organizations are backing Proposition FF, including the Academy of Pediatrics, 9 to 5 Colorado, Alliance to End Hunger, Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Academy of Family Physicians, Colorado Children's Campaign, Colorado Education Association, Mental Health Colorado, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Episcopal Church in Colorado and Women's Foundation of Colorado.

No organizations or committees have formally come out against the measure; however, the conservative-leaning research group the Common Sense Institute released an analysis claiming that Proposition FF is at risk of both underfunding and overfunding school meal programs, depending on future inflation rates and resident incomes.

“According to our models, the proposed program is at risk of insolvency,” said Common Sense Institute Economist Steven Beyers. “Simply put, there is no such thing as a free lunch.”

Voters will decide the fate of Proposition FF, as well as 10 other statewide ballot initiatives, on Nov. 8. More information about each measure is available at coloradosos.gov. Coloradans can register to vote and update voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov.