THE WEST

Report indicates broad risk of COVID-19 at wildfire camps

BOISE — Outbreaks of the coronavirus could sweep through large camps where crews typically stay as they fight wildfires across the U.S., according to a federal document obtained by The Associated Press, and the problem is likely to get worse the longer the fire season lasts.

The U.S. Forest Service's draft risk assessment suggests that even in a best-case scenario — with social distancing followed and plenty of tests and protective equipment available — nearly two dozen firefighters could be infected with COVID-19 at a camp with hundreds of people who come in to combat a fire that burns for months.

The worst-case scenario? More than 1,000 infections.

The Forest Service said the document was outdated and being redone, and the newest version wasn't yet ready to share. The AP obtained the draft from an official who has access to it and didn't want to be named.

One of the authors of the risk assessment said that in the new version, the infection rates remain the same. But while the draft originally said the death rate among infected firefighters could reach as high as 6%, that is being revised sharply downward, to less than 2%, to reflect newer data, said Jude Bayham, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at Colorado State University.

He said the initial death rate was based on data from early in the pandemic, when testing was far more limited. Based on new data, firefighters — who are largely healthy and young — will likely fare far better if they contract COVID-19 than the general population, he said.

Federal guidelines released in early May reimagine how to combat wildfires to reduce the risk of firefighters getting the virus. The guidelines urge fire managers to use small crews that can have the close contact that firefighting and travel often require, while staying away from other groups. The guidelines recommend avoiding the traditional large camps and relying on military-issue ready-to-eat or bagged meals instead of catered buffet-style meals at campsites.

A review of incident reports from wildfires so far this year show the guidelines are difficult, and sometimes impossible, to follow and could actually increase some risks to firefighters.

The American West could see higher-than-normal levels of wildfire this year because of drought.

NEW MEXICO

Republicans decry liberal PAC ad in GOP primary

RIO RANCHO — Republicans in New Mexico on May 24 called on a liberal Super PAC to pull ads that seek to favor one GOP U.S. House candidate over another.

U.S. House hopeful and former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell, who is praised in the ad for her support for President Donald Trump, said she agreed with 125 Republicans who signed a letter and asked her to denounce a new commercial by the Patriot Majority PAC.

The group began airing commercials on May 23 attacking candidate Claire Chase for previous critical social media posts about Trump while praising Herrell for supporting Trump's border wall.

Critics say Democrats want Chase to lose in the June GOP primary because she would be a tougher candidate against U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces, in the general election to represent New Mexico's southern district.

Spending reports reviewed by The Associated Press show that Patriot Majority PAC bought around $250,000 of ads to influence Republican voters in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District primary.

The Center for Public Integrity said Patriot Majority PAC was founded by veteran Democratic Party operative Craig Varoga in 2009 to support Democratic candidates.

WYOMING

WYDOT director backs usage charge as solution to funding state roads

CHEYENNE – With the state facing more than $100 million in annual unmet road needs, the head of the Wyoming Department of Transportation offered his support on May 21 for a funding option that's gained momentum in other Western states.

WYDOT Director Luke Reiner told state lawmakers that a per-mile road usage charge was an “acceptable, sustainable, feasible” option worth considering during the first day of a two-day Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee meeting.

The per-mile charges would be required of all road users, though rates could be structured so that drivers who cause less road damage pay less. Drivers would have a wide range of options, including plug-in devices, mobile apps and odometer readings, for reporting their miles, and the program would also require payments from out-of-state visitors.

The revenue-raising option, pitched as a more sustainable one than fuel tax increases, has gained momentum in several Western states. Utah and Oregon recently implemented their versions of the program, and several others are seriously considering their own.

The proposal comes after the Wyoming Legislature has repeatedly rejected proposals to toll Interstate 80.

Initial WYDOT projections show a program with a penny-per-mile rate, which would be half a cent lower than those in Oregon and Utah, would bring the state roughly $104 million in annual revenue.

KANSAS

GOP congressman using malaria drug to ward off virus

KANSAS CITY — A Republican congressman from Kansas who is also a doctor says he has been taking a malaria drug being touted by President Donald Trump as a way to protect against the coronavirus, despite warnings that it could have potentially fatal side effects.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said he doesn't have COVID-19 but is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative drug. His parents, siblings and wife also are taking the drug, a spokesman for Marshall told The Kansas City Star on May 19.

Trump said that he has been taking the drug and a zinc supplement for more than a week. His decision comes despite guidance from health officials in his administration that the drug should be administered only in hospital or research settings.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month warned doctors not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings because of reports of serious side effects, including irregular heart rhythms and death among patients.

Preliminary results from a study done on coronavirus patients at U.S. veterans hospitals showed no benefit, casting more doubt on the drug's efficacy during the pandemic.

In the U.S. Senate race, Marshall is still struggling to consolidate opponents of his main rival, immigration hardliner and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

UTAH

Moose family reunion: Trooper brings calves, mom together

HEBER CITY — A Utah state trooper has helped a pair of newborn moose calves reunite safely with their mother after spotting them on a mountain road.

The trooper noticed the hours-old calves without their mother on the road as he drove home from work, about 45 miles east of Salt Lake City on May 18, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street. It's not clear how they became separated.

Worried they could be hit by a car, trooper Alexander Agin stopped and put up a traffic barrier. Once he was out of his car and walking, the baby moose began to follow him. So Agin decided to guide them away from the traffic danger.

Just as he led them off the road, the calves' mother arrived — and began to charge him.

Agin quickly retreated to his patrol car and recorded a quick video of the moose family reuniting and walking into the trees.