ARIZONA

Advocates question investigations used to target wolves

TUCSON — An environmental group is raising questions about investigations into livestock kills by Mexican gray wolves in the southwestern U.S.

The Western Watersheds Project has documented oddities, errors or conflicting details in more than two-thirds of the 117 investigations it reviewed from 2019. The investigations are used to compensate ranchers for cattle that are killed in Arizona and New Mexico.

Greta Anderson, the group's deputy director, said she found numerous cases that were deemed to be "confirmed" wolf kills were based on what she described as logical leaps and a stunning lack of evidence.

Wolves may be paying for such inaccuracies with their lives, she said.

In March alone, government hunters killed four wolves in New Mexico under federal removal orders that cited repeated attacks on livestock in the area.

In one case, the remains of a dead cow were found last year in the bottom of a canyon near Reserve, New Mexico. All that was left was a wadded scrap of dried hide that investigators photographed and then collected. They soaked the skin for weeks before it was soft enough for them to find tooth marks on it, enough to confirm this 4-year-old cow was killed by a wolf.

Last year marked a record for livestock kills, and officials say this year is on a similar pace. In April alone, more than two dozen livestock kills were confirmed.

Anderson theorized that local politics was influencing investigations and that blaming wolves for every livestock loss was a way to sabotage the recovery effort by convincing policy makers that the program is hurting rural residents.

She said thorough investigations are the only way to identify real, ongoing conflicts and ensure that wolf packs are not being unfairly blamed — and punished — for attacks by other predators, including coyotes, feral dogs, bears and mountain lions.

IDAHO

State offers $1,500 bonus for people to return to work

BOISE — Idaho residents on unemployment could receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work under a plan Gov. Brad Little announced June 5.

The Republican governor said the incentive is intended to help get the state's economy going again. Part-time workers would receive $750.

The state's unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5% with more than 100,000 unemployed. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little's four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, and there are signs the economy is turning around. Nearly all businesses can now open under the guidelines.

Little said he's concerned that enhanced unemployment benefits could add up to more than a potential worker could make going back to work. Through May 30, Idaho residents have received about $312 million in unemployment insurance benefits through federal and state programs.

Little said the incentive bonus payments made on a first-come, first-served basis could help persuade workers to return to the job.

The money for the payments is coming from $100 million of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money.

Alex Adams, Little's budget chief, said the $100 million will likely only last long enough to cover incentive payments for about 70,000 workers.

NEW MEXICO

State’s high court suspends consumer debt collection during pandemic

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Supreme Court is temporarily suspending consumer debt collection — such as garnishing wages or seizing assets — in response to the coronavirus pandemic and related economic downturn.

The court ordered the temporary suspension June 5 in a new effort to alleviate economic hardship amid a surge in unemployment and uncertainties. The suspension takes effect Monday and does not pertain to business debts.

It was unclear how many consumer debt cases will be affected across the state.

As businesses have shed jobs under a stay-at-home order, New Mexico's unemployment rate increased to 11.3% in April, more than double the April 2019 rate.

The state is in the midst of a gradual economic reopening, allowing restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and hair salons to reopen at limited capacity. Masks are required in public with exceptions for exercise and eating.

Human Services Secretary David Scrase indicated that a plan is being devised for public schools to reopen without waiting an extended period of time for an effective vaccine or other cure to the coronavirus.

The state has canceled a five-week extension of the school year for tens of thousands of students from kindergarten through fifth grade. The program was a cornerstone of new state investments in public schools aimed at defusing a court ruling against the state for failing to provide adequate educational opportunities.

'Game of Thrones' author joins group to buy historic railway

SANTA FE — George R.R. Martin, the famed author of the "Game of Thrones" fantasy series, has joined a group to buy the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad.

Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky, National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer and Martin recently purchased the decades-old railway and trains along the 18-mile spur line from Santa Fe to the community of Lamy, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.

Passenger excursion trains to Lamy ended in 2012 and some residents have been seeking ways to get them started again.

The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway reached Lamy in 1879. Though it had been initially planned to roll into Santa Fe, railroad executives and engineers said it would be too difficult to build a main track to the capital city because of the steep grade in the mountainous environment, so they settled for a spur line.

The first Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe train to reach Santa Fe arrived in February 1880. The train served the city for well over a century.

Oppenheimer said the trio did not want to see the financially challenged railway fall into further disrepair or fade away.

Plans not only include repairing the track and bridges between Santa Fe and Lamy, where a small depot still awaits passengers on the Amtrak line that travels from Chicago to Los Angeles and back, but provide an array of entertaining arts and cultural events on train excursions and at nearby stops.

UTAH

Mormon conference to be crowd-less again due to pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said June 4 it will hold its twice-yearly signature conference in October without in-person audience as it did in April because of lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The conferences usually bring some 100,000 people to the church conference center in Salt Lake City to attend five sessions over two days. Instead, church leaders will be inside a small auditorium with only a few other people Oct. 3-4 as the speeches are broadcast live online around the world.

"As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe," the churches top leaders said in a letter to members.

The virtual conference in April was the first without people in attendance since World War II, when wartime travel restrictions were in place.

Leaders from the Utah-based faith that counts 16 million members worldwide utilize the conference to provide spiritual guidance, underscore the religion's key beliefs and, sometimes, announce new initiatives or rules.