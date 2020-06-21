NEW MEXICO

Endangered Mexican wolves welcome 7 pups at zoo

ALBUQUERQUE — Two endangered Mexican gray wolves housed at the Albuquerque zoo are the proud parents of seven pups, officials announced June 9.

The pups recently came out of their den for the first time. Zookeepers have only been able to view the pups by camera so far because the mother is being protective. Whenever possible, the pups will undergo an exam and their sexes will be determined.

The ABQ BioPark is part of a nationwide captive-breeding network that supports the recovery of the endangered predators in the Southwest U.S. The goal of the program is to make the most genetically diverse matches to improve the health of Mexican wolves.

The latest survey shows there are at least 163 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. That's a nearly 25% increase from those counted at the end of 2018. Included in the population are pups that were born in captivity and then placed with wild packs so they could be raised in a process known as cross-fostering.

The Albuquerque zoo has been part of the breeding effort for years, having welcomed 79 wolf pups since 1983.

The latest pups were the second litter for the wolf pair at the zoo. Officials say mortality is often high in litters born to first time mothers, and about 30 percent of Mexican wolf pups die by their first birthday. Two pups that were born last spring did not survive.

Tom Udall presents veterans' oral histories to Library of Congress

ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall presented Monday 90 oral histories his office collected from New Mexico veterans to the Library of Congress.

The New Mexico Democrat joined Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden to virtually present the oral histories as part of the Veterans History Project.

Udall and his staff worked with the veterans to ensure that the state's diverse and multicultural experiences were reflected in the oral histories.

"My staff and I have been involved with (the Veterans History Project) in the last year, and we've been collecting oral histories from veterans all across New Mexico," Udall said.

The Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress' American Folklife Center collects, preserves, and makes personal accounts of American war veterans accessible.

"In New Mexico, my father probably spent the last 15 years of his life in New Mexico, and he would point out to me about the tradition of Native Americans and Hispanics and others, serving with great distinction," Udall said. "And we wanted to capture that."

To view the more than 110,000 narrative histories and learn more about how to participate, visit the Veterans History Project website at loc.gov/vets. The stories submitted by Udall's office will be processed by the Library of Congress and later available online.

IDAHO

Boise church 'repents,’ will remove a Confederate icon

BOISE — One of Boise's largest churches is removing a controversial reminder of Idaho's connections to the Confederacy — a stained-glass window featuring Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The Cathedral of the Rockies installed stained-glass windows for its then-new building in downtown Boise in 1960. Church documents show that the window, featuring Lee standing with Presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, was meant as an "inclusive nod to Southerners who have settled in Boise," said the Rev. Duane Anders, senior pastor.

"Clearly, white Southerners," he added.

As protests over the death of George Floyd and police violence against Black Americans continue, communities are increasingly demanding the removal of Confederate monuments and other symbols that elevate racist figures in American history.

At the urging of community members, the mostly white leaders and congregation of the Cathedral of the Rockies, the downtown campus of the Boise First United Methodist Church, said the time is now for their church.

On June 10, the church's board sent an email to parishioners. At the top in bold lettering, the message begins: "WE REPENT for our participation in white supremacy. #blacklivesmatter." "We believe this section of our window to be inconsistent with our current mission, to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world, as well as the banner which hangs above our doors espousing, 'all means all – you are welcome here.’”

Removing Lee could cost thousands of dollars, Anders estimated. The church told United Methodist News that it hoped to eventually replace Lee's image with a "person of color" like Harriet Tubman or United Methodist Bishop Leontine T.C. Kelly, a Boise woman and the first black woman elected to the denomination's episcopacy.

WYOMING

Lawmakers look to provide aid to canceled summer events

CHEYENNE – Following the cancellation of several summer events in Wyoming, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, state lawmakers are looking to help those events recover from the financial hits brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellations of several well-known rodeos in the state have forced event organizers to dip into their savings to cover what they're already on the hook for.

CFD President Tom Hirsig told the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Interim Committee on June 12 that the rodeo will lose about $3.7 million this year and, combined with added operating expenses, will use up its entire $6 million in savings.

Even events planning to carry on as scheduled this year will likely face economic hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy DeLancey told the committee.

Lawmakers were sympathetic to the challenges, as they voted to draft a bill to set up a program to provide some of the state's federal relief money to those events.

The proposal, which came from committee co-chair Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, would allocate between $30 million and $50 million in federal funds to be divided out to the reeling organizations. Events would only qualify for the funding if they have a charitable branch to their operations and have a proven economic impact on the local community.

In addition to helping large events, lawmakers also agreed to draft a few other bills to address a variety of needs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including one that would offer financial assistance to some of the state's tourism industries, such as hotels.

UTAH

Blue shirts, no ties: New dress code for LDS missionaries

SALT LAKE CITY — The white shirts and ties that have long been the signature outfit for young men serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will no longer be the only outfit choice under a dress code change announced June 12.

Some men will now be able to wear blue dress shirts and no ties during faith outreach missions for the Utah-based church. While many will still wear white shirts and ties, regional leaders now have the option to allow the new attire if it helps "safety, effectiveness, approachability and cultural sensitivity" for missionaries in their areas of the world, church officials said in a news release.

It marks the church's latest step in recent years to modernize a missionary program that is considered a rite of passage for young members. Last year, leaders in the faith known widely as the Mormon church changed their rules to allow missionaries to call home every week instead of only twice a year.

Nearly two years ago, female missionaries got the option to wear dress slacks, instead of only skirts and dresses. That was designed to help women stay warm in cold climates and make it easier to ride bicycles.