NEW MEXICO

Cowboys for Trump leader says campaign is distancing itself

RIO RANCHO — The leader of Cowboys for Trump said July 31 the reelection campaign for President Donald Trump is distancing itself from the group after the leader posted a video saying some Black athletes should "go back to Africa."

Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin told The Associated Press that a Trump campaign representative contacted him and said it would distance itself from the activities of the group, which is not affiliated with the campaign.

Samantha Zager, Deputy National Press Secretary for Trump's campaign, did not immediately return an email. While it's unclear what distancing from the group might mean, Trump has in the past met with the leader and retweeted some of the group's tweets.

The move comes after Griffin faced criticism following his Facebook live video where he chastised Black athletes who support performances at NFL games of "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" — traditionally known as the Black National Anthem — as a gesture of solidarity against racial injustice.

"They want to destroy our country. They want to talk about playing a Black national anthem before football games? I got a better idea, why don't you go back to Africa and form your little football teams over in Africa and you can play on a(n) old beat-out dirt lot and you can play your Black national anthem there. How about that?" Griffin said in the video.

Griffin also offered to give people of color what he called a "101" lesson on racial identity and said anyone who does not identify as "American" first or opposes the Second Amendment right to bear arms should leave the U.S. or "go home."

Griffin, an Otero County Commissioner, is facing a recall petition over his role with the group.

ARIZONA

Navajo lawmakers pass massive virus relief bill

WINDOW ROCK — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation have approved a massive spending bill to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that includes money for water projects, power lines, broadband and casino employees who have been laid off.

The Navajo Nation Council passed the nearly $651 million in spending late on July 31 after discussing it for more than 28 hours in a special session over three days. The money comes from the Navajo Nation's share of $8 billion federal coronavirus relief funding that was set aside for tribes.

The tribe received more than $714 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. With the measure’s approval, about $1.15 million remains.

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise is relying on $24 million in the tribal legislation to put hundreds of casino employees back on the payroll. The tribe's three casinos in New Mexico, and a travel center and resort casino in northern Arizona remain closed.

The enterprise continued paying its employees but nearly exhausted its cash reserves after 19 weeks. About 900 people were told July 27 they no longer would get a paycheck. Another 125 people were scheduled to be laid off in the coming days.

The casinos and much of the tribal government were shut down until at least mid-August.

IDAHO

Judge holds rare outdoor ceremonies for new US citizens

BOISE — A federal judge in Idaho has held a pair of outdoor court proceedings to safely swear in new U.S. citizens from more than a dozen countries who otherwise would have had to wait months to become citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale administered the oath of citizenship to 37 people wearing masks July 23 on a patio outside the James D. McClure U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Boise, the Idaho Press reported. Twenty more new citizens took the oath outdoors in Boise during the previous week.

Without the ceremonies, their citizenship status was in limbo because federal courts have postponed or halted in-person court gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Among the recipients was 29-year-old Marta Rupp of the Dominican Republic, who has lived in the small city of Middleton near Boise for about 10 years and called it “pretty cool” to volunteer for the ceremony.

Also taking the oath were people from countries including Afghanistan, China, Mexico and Peru.

The idea for the outdoor citizenship ceremony came from Steven Kenyon, the clerk of Idaho's U.S. District and Bankruptcy courts, after he saw a photo of an outside municipal court proceeding in San Francisco during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.

Dale called the this month's outdoor ceremonies "a beautiful alternative” and said it was “at the top of the list” of things a federal judge can do.

WYOMING

Gordon says state budget situation still ‘dire’

CHEYENNE — As state officials grapple with an unprecedented budget crisis, Wyoming's revenues were slightly ahead of abysmal projections released in May, but Gov. Mark Gordon and lawmakers maintained July 29 that the state's budget crisis is not going anywhere.

The state now faces a projected general fund deficit of roughly $760 million for the 2021-22 biennium, following the revenue update from the state's Consensus Revenue Estimating Group.

The pacing update from CREG, which consists of several economic and industry experts, comes after the group's May report that projected the state to face an $877 million deficit in its general fund budget over the 2021-22 biennium — and a bottom-line revenue deficit of nearly $1.5 billion.

While those projections remain the official forecast, the July 29 update showed the state outpacing those revenue projections by roughly $113 million. The uptick was partially due to the state slightly outperforming the projections for sales and severances tax revenues.

But in a statement the same day, Gordon said the state's financial situation "remains dire," despite the modest improvement.

Earlier in July, Gordon announced budget cuts totaling $250 million, with almost every agency taking a 10% reduction to its budget. Additional details of those cuts, including the number of layoffs and eliminated programs, will likely be announced in August.

The governor also asked agencies to prepare an additional 10% cut that could be considered later this year, depending on where the state's finances stand.

While the situation remains bleak, revenues collections slightly outpaced the May projections for a few reasons. State Budget Department Director Kevin Hibbard noted federal stimulus money and unemployment relief likely helped Wyoming's sales and use tax revenues.

The state's collection of online sales tax, which just began over the last couple years, also provided a boost, he said.

OKLAHOMA

Singer, songwriter, activist Baez named Guthrie recipient

TULSA — Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year's recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate.

Baez will be honored with a virtual ceremony on Aug. 16 during this year's virtual edition of the Philadelphia Folk Festival. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Woody Guthrie Center Director Deana McCloud noted Baez's activism that included marching for civil rights and opposing the Vietnam War.

Baez said in the statement that she has followed in the footsteps of Guthrie.

"It has been my mission to use my music as a voice for those who cannot be heard or have been silenced by fear and powerlessness," she said.

Past recipients of the award include Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.