MONTANA

Court: Family owns dinosaur fossils worth millions

HELENA — Dinosaur fossils worth millions of dollars unearthed on a Montana ranch belong to the owners of the land's surface rights, not the owners of the mineral rights, a U.S. appeals court ruled.

The June 17 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2016 decision by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters of Billings that found dinosaur fossils were part of the surface estate, not the mineral estate, in cases of split ownership. The surface rights where the fossils were found are owned by Mary Ann and Lige Murray.

Brothers Jerry and Bo Severson, who owned two-thirds of the mineral rights on property once owned by their father, appealed Watters' decision to the 9th Circuit.

In the meantime, the 2019 Montana Legislature passed a bill stating that dinosaur fossils are part of a property's surface estate unless they are reserved as part of the mineral estate.

Before making its decision, the 9th Circuit asked Montana's Supreme Court to rule on whether fossils were minerals under state law because at the time the case was filed, there was not a definitive law. In a 4-3 ruling last month, the Montana justices said dinosaur fossils are not considered minerals under state law.

The dinosaurs unearthed on the ranch include a T. rex found in 2013, a triceratops skull discovered in 2011 and the 2006 discovery of a pair of dinosaurs that appeared to have been locked in battle when they died.

The T. rex was sold for millions of dollars. The so-called dueling dinosaurs drew a bid of $5.5 million in a 2014 auction, but failed to reach the $6 million reserve price.

NEW MEXICO

Virus concerns force cancellation of state fair

ALBUQUERQUE — Concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have forced officials to cancel this year's New Mexico State Fair, making it the latest casualty in a string of other big-ticket events that have been indefinitely postponed or scrapped altogether.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised concerns June 25 about a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections in the state, indicating that it would likely be a no-go for funnel cakes, turkey legs and the rest of the pageantry that makes up the annual September spectacle.

Dan Mourning, the fair's general manager, confirmed in a video message June 26 that the 11-day show wouldn't happen.

He called it a difficult decision, saying no one could have imagined just months ago how everyday life would change because of the virus. He said the safety of staff, vendors and the community was being put above all else.

Other large events including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the Gathering of Nations Powwow and Santa Fe's popular summer art markets also have been canceled because of the pandemic.

While the state's stay-at-home order remains in place, Lujan Grisham's administration has allowed for some businesses to reopen at limited capacities. But she warned week that further openings will depend on whether people adhere to the public safety guidelines issued by state health officials and if the rate of spread comes back down.

WYOMING

Activists seek Juneteenth state holiday

CHEYENNE – Two local anti-racist community activists started a petition June 22 to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Wyoming.

Within hours, dozens of people had shared and signed it. Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas first learned of their emancipation, and has been widely celebrated in other states since then.

Ambreia Meadows-Fernandez, one of the activists who started the petition and a Black woman, is a part of the approximately 7.4% of Wyomingites who do not identify as non-Hispanic white, according to the U.S. Census.

Meadows-Fernandez and Jalissa Fletcher, the other Cheyenne activist who started the petition, were surprised to learn that the Wyoming Legislature voted to make Juneteenth a state holiday in 2003.

Fletcher was horrified to encounter so many Confederate flags, among other forms of racism, when she moved to Cheyenne in 2018 from Georgia, where she grew up and Juneteenth is widely celebrated.

At a small informal Juneteenth rally held at the state Capitol on June 19, several white people in attendance revealed they only just learned about the emancipation holiday, but were interested to know more.

The lack of awareness could be because the Juneteenth legislation on the books now states that it does not "authorize public schools, business or state and local government offices to close."

Juneteenth is not listed on the Wyoming Secretary of State's website as an official state holiday, which are paid days off for most government employees. In order to change that, the Legislature would have to approve changes to state statute.

In light of discovering that Juneteenth technically already is a state holiday in Wyoming, Fletcher and Meadows-Fernandez have removed the petition – for now.

Casper City Council ordinance lets renters to initiate inspections against landlords

Renters in Casper living in unsafe or unhealthy conditions due to landlord negligence may now have recourse under an amendment passed by City Council on June 17.

The changes would allow the city's building department to inspect problem properties without a permit if a tenant issued a complaint relating to health or safety concerns. The official could then potentially deem the property unlawful, unsafe or even unfit for habitation, depending on the conditions.

The ordinance has received pushback from residents who argue it violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unlawful search and seizure.

As the measure was poised to pass into law on its third reading by the council, a slew of residents — some familiar to the public comment portion of council meetings, some new — called in to voice their opposition.

Some worried about government overreach, others worried about private property owners being held to a rigorous standard of cleanliness by city officials, and some worried the ordinance could be used to displace elderly or low income residents from their houses.

The intent of the changes, Community Development Director Liz Becher and Building Official Dan Elston have both said, is to create a way for renters in compromising situations to get recourse if their landlords aren't making necessary repairs or safely maintaining the property.

City leaders have stressed the ordinance is intended to address slumlords, or absentee landlords, not private home owners living in their own residences.

KANSAS

K-State players announce boycott after student's tweet

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for "openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions."

The move that most players announced June 27 on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus.

On June 25, one month after Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes, student Jaden McNeil tweeted, "Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!"

University President Richard Myers said that "divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university."

McNeil describes himself as the founder of a conservative group called America First Students, which Kansas State says is not currently registered on the campus because of a lack of membership.

McNeil has previously said America First Students is a "mainstream, Christian, conservative organization that supports President Donald Trump."

Kansas State football players aren't currently participating in any practices or workouts because team activities were suspended earlier this month after a coronavirus outbreak within the team.