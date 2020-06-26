The oil and gas industry recognized the achievements of LGBTQ Coloradans this week with its fifth annual Pride in Energy panel, a program held online this year.
The trade organization API Colorado worked with One Colorado, the state's largest advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families.
API Colorado said Friday it was aimed at addressing how the industry, a major employer in the state, can foster "full equality and inclusion within its workforce and in everyday life."
“We are deeply proud to partner with One Colorado in hosting our Pride in Energy event, but recognize that these discussions, while important, are only one step in a much broader endeavor,” said Lynn Granger, executive director of API Colorado. “It is vitally important that we take to heart our frank and honest conversation today, and to apply the lessons we’ve learned to our lives going forward, both at work and at home.”
Besides Granger, the panel included Daniel Ramos, executive director of One Colorado; Brandon Ebenhoeh, senior human resources generalist at API; Natasha Herring, senior consultant at Guidehouse; and Robert Ingram, senior commodity analyst at East Daley Capital.
“I am always proud to reflect on how far we’ve come in recent years, and appreciate the continued and growing support our efforts receive,” Ramos stated. “Colorado’s energy industry has proactively stepped up in helping to shape the conversation for the broader business community. We all share the same goal of a just and equitable landscape, at work and in life, and we look forward to continuing our work alongside our allies in the years ahead.”
