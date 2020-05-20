Their work in helping Coloradans understand housing affordability helped Denver-based Novitas Communications and the Colorado Apartment Association win a big prize: a Gold Stevie Award as the communications or public relations campaign of the year.
The firm won the award in the public affairs category of the annual American Business Awards, which will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Aug. 5.
"This prestigious recognition showcases our company's commitment to fostering an economic climate throughout the country in which people can thrive,” Michelle Lyng, CEO at Novitas Communications, said in a statement. “We are honored that the work about which we are so passionate was the top-scoring public affairs campaign in the country. This speaks to our commitment to excellence and our expanded capabilities in digital media and public relations.”
More than 3,600 nominees in a range of categories were judged by more than 230 business professionals.
Judges characterized the Colorado entry as “An effective campaign, using several channels and hard data to connect with poll findings. Well-orchestrated...!” according to a press release.
Past winners include Acer Inc., Apple, Ford Motor Co., the Cartoon Network, ING, Procter & Gamble, Roche Group and Samsung.
The Stevie Awards were created in wake of the Enron scandal to restore public confidence and investor trust in the business sector.
“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results,” Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher stated. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.