U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner will discuss the federal response to COVID-19 and field questions in an online chat Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The webinar is being put on by the coalition NOCO Strong for Business.
"Senator Gardner wants to learn about local business impacts in N. Colo. and how to enhance the federal response to the pandemic," the business organization said in a statement Monday.
Those using a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device can join in the event by clicking here and using the password 262759.
The session also will be carried on Facebook Live by clicking here.
Questions should be submitted by Tuesday evening to jhfogle@99technology.com.
Gardner, a Republican, is facing a tough re-election bid this year, with a field of Democrats, including former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, hoping to unseat him from the office he won from Democrat Mark Udall in 2014.
