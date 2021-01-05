Sen. John Hickenlooper didn't get the memo: never work with animals or kids.

After the former governor was sworn in on Sunday, giving Colorado two Democratic senators to work with Washington politicos, he was joined by his son, Teddy, in the Capitol Rotunda beneath a portrait of George Washington resigning his commission as commander of the Continental Army in December 1783.

Colorado residents have watched Teddy, a high school graduate this year, grow up at his father's side as his pop served as Denver mayor and then governor. Teddy had his coat buttoned, the way a gentleman does — minus points for having his hands in his pockets. Kids.

His laidback father was unbuttoned.

"I just finished getting sworn in to the U.S. Senate, a moment of transition and transformation," the senior Hick says in the 25-second video. "I couldn't be more excited. Anyway, thanks to everybody who got me here."

You can watch the tweeted video by clicking here.