New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will address Emerge Colorado on Oct. 15. at a virtual event to honor state Rep. Leslie Herod as the Democratic women's groups 2020 Trailblazer of the Year.
"Emerge is the most successful bench-building organization in Colorado and quite literally changing the face of politics," Herod said Wednesday morning. "I'm proud to be an alumna of the program and to join their event to inspire yet another group of future women leaders to step up to run."
The online event begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Besides honoring Herod, Emerge members will discuss breaking glass ceilings, resilience and winning in the West.
The governor and the lawmaker will be joined by the national president of Emerge, A'shanti F. Gholar, and Colorado Emerge Colorado Michal Rosenoer, a member of Edgewater City Council.
The organization trains and promotes women to run for office.
"Despite a country in political turmoil, Democratic women keep winning across the West," Rosenoer said Wednesday. "They're persevering and succeeding despite massive barriers, and women like New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have a lot to teach the rest of us about resilience and leadership.
"We're excited to bring these three trailblazing women together to talk about the future of women's leadership in Colorado and nationally, because now more than ever we need more women in elected office."
Herod has been one of the legislature's most effective lawmakers, putting dozens of bills on the governor's desk to be signed into law since joining the General Assembly in 2016.
