Updates to Colorado’s marijuana regulations passed by the state legislature went into effect on Thursday, the Marijuana Enforcement Division announced.

From now on, the following new rules apply: Marijuana employees with responsible vendor designations can keep their designations if they change employment; marijuana transporter licensees may transfer the license to new or additional owners; and, eligibility for social equity marijuana licenses is valid for two years instead of one year.

Beginning on Jan. 1, medical marijuana cultivation facilities will be allowed to re-designate as retail marijuana cultivation facilities. After Jan. 1, 2024, regulated marijuana products must be labeled with use-by dates and storage conditions.

These changes were all passed by the state legislature during the 2022 legislative session and were adopted by the State Licensing Authority on Oct. 11. The new rules apply to all regulated marijuana businesses across Colorado.

“As in previous years, the MED tackled significant topics during this year’s rulemaking session,” said Dominique Mendiola, senior director of the Marijuana Enforcement Division. “The significant contributions of our team and members of the public have been critical to informing both regulatory updates and improvements to existing rules and processes.”

The Marijuana Enforcement Division is also leading two task forces created by the state legislature: One to recommend regulations for intoxicating hemp products and another to analyze the feasibility of regulating kratom products. The task forces’ final reports are due to the legislature in early January.

Other marijuana regulation changes already took effect earlier this year, including requiring marijuana businesses to maintain internal security controls, increasing the personal protective equipment to be worn by marijuana employees and no longer considering out-of-state arrests for activities legal in Colorado in the marijuana license application process.