Motorists driving into northeast Aurora Monday morning will be greeted with a billboard thanking President Joe Biden and Colorado's two Democratic U.S. senators for the popular pandemic relief legislation that's delivering checks to most state residents and helping accelerate vaccination programs.

It's the latest salvo in a marketing campaign waged by the Democratic National Committee and its allies to make sure voters know who delivered the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which also includes money for schools, local governments and extended unemployment benefits.

"Help is here," blares the billboard above stacks of dollar signs linked to the $1,400 checks, and money for schools and vaccines — all sandwiched between photos of Biden and U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who is up for a third term next year.

The billboard is on Peoria Street north of East 37th Avenue as the heavily traveled street approaches Interstate 70. A DNC spokesman said it will be up for one month.

“Folks in Denver and senators traveling home won’t be able to miss this message: Help is here because of President Biden, Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, and Colorado Democrats,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in a statement.

“Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan — which is already providing Coloradans with direct payments and resources to help manufacture and distribute vaccines because they knew help couldn’t wait — and Democrats aren’t slowing down anytime soon."

The bill also includes a temporary expansion of the child tax credit pushed for years by Bennet, which analysts say could dramatically reduce the childhood poverty rate.

The bill passed without the support of any Republicans.

The DNC launched its latest ad campaign last week when it mounted a digital "take-over" of The Denver Post's online political pages, covering available space with ads thanking Bennet and Hickenlooper for supporting the bill.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Denver last month for an appearance with Gov. Jared Polis and small business owners to tout the legislation's assistance for businesses, with $28 billion targeted to the hard-hit restaurant industry.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the most visible member of Colorado's three-member Republican congressional delegation, blasted the bill as it made its way through Congress.

Early in March, the Silt Republican mocked advance word that Biden planned to include support for green energy in an infrastructure plan he went on to introduce last week, describing it as a stimulus for the still-struggling economy.

"So basically we’re just calling anything COVID relief to try and guilt Republicans into passing a radical socialist agenda," Boebert tweeted.