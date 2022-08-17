Since distribution began at the beginning of the month, more than three-quarters of the $750 refund checks from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights have been sent to Colorado taxpayers.

As of Wednesday, 2.4 million checks have been mailed to individual and joint tax filers, of the approximately 3.1 million residents who are eligible to receive them, according to the Department of Revenue. More than 1.3 million, or 55%, of the checks have already been cashed, totaling over $1.35 billion in refunds.

“We are taking action to provide immediate relief and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans as we continue our work saving people money and reducing costs of everyday items,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Keep an eye out for your tax rebate check coming in the mail throughout the month.”

The refund – dubbed the "Colorado Cashback Rebate" by Polis – expedites the 2023 TABOR refund originally scheduled for the spring of 2023, paying back up to 85% of excess state revenue collected last year. Senate Bill 233, signed by Polis in May, created the expedited rebate program.

Residents who filed 2021 state taxes by June 30 are expected to get $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers by September, however, not all taxpayers will receive their checks.

Coloradans who owe a past debt to a government agency may have their checks intercepted to help pay for the debt, said Conor Cahill, spokesman for Polis. This can include unpaid student loans, parking tickets, judicial fines, child support, spousal support and more.

The checks are also being sent exclusively by mail, not direct deposit, even if that is how one’s tax returns are set up. On the governor’s website, it said the decision to mail the checks was meant to prevent fraud. To check or update the address the rebate checks will be mailed to, residents can visit colorado.gov/revenueonline.

Checks are still being mailed. For those who have not received a check by the end of August, call the Colorado Cash Back call center at 303-951-4996.

Every full-time Colorado resident who was at least 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021 can file a tax return to claim the refund even if they did not have taxable income. If filing after June 30, Coloradans who file by the extended deadline on Oct. 17 should get their check in January.