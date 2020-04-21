North metro Denver is lining up its ducks as it girds for a recovery from Colorado's bout with COVID-19. Adams County Economic Development and the Metro North Chamber of Commerce announced Monday they have united into a single organization — the Adams County Regional Economic Partnership.
“The blending of these two organizations ... shows a level of commitment and determination that ensures the future of the metro north region as a leading voice for our communities and state,” said Dana Talarico, president of The Talarico Company and a former Metro North Chamber board chair, in a statement.
Adams County Economic Development played key roles in the Denver International Airport and Coors Field developments, and the Metro North Chamber has been touted as a regional voice for small and large businesses.
According to the statement, leaders from both organizations believe the merger serves a common goal: To better support businesses and communities to meet the challenges brought by COVID-19, so that Adams County and its communities can emerge stronger and more united than ever before.
“Over the last half-century of public service, these two organizations have represented Adams County on projects large and small. Now more than ever, we need all efforts to join together to stabilize our economy," said Adams County Commission Chair Emma Pinter, also quoted in the press statement.
The combined effort's new president and CEO will be Bo Martinez, and it will set up shop at 12200 Pecos Ave. in Westminster.
