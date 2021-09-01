Belinda Knisley, the Mesa County deputy clerk under investigation for election security breaches, was advised she faces felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges Wednesday in Grand Junction, according to court records.

The charges are separate from an ongoing probe by local prosecutors and the FBI into allegations that Knisley and her boss, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, were involved in election data leaks.

Knisley, 66, turned herself in to authorities and was ordered to stay away from the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel's Charles Ashby reported.

According to an arrest affidavit, which was first obtained by the Daily Sentinel, Knisley was discovered trying to print a document at the office using Peters' computer passwords despite having earlier been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations she had created a hostile work environment for office employees.

Knisley and Peters were named in a lawsuit filed Monday by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold seeking to replace Peters as the Western Slope county's designated election official ahead of the November vote. Griswold based the request on allegations the two helped make unauthorized copies of a voting system hard drive and allowed an unauthorized person access to a secure update of the system's software.

Peters has been under fire since early in August when a video displaying passwords to the county's Dominion Voting Systems election equipment appeared online and she showed up at a symposium in South Dakota that aired debunked theories that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

During the the symposium, which was sponsored by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent Trump supporter, copies of Mesa County's election system hard drive also showed up online. Peters hasn't returned to the office in Grand Junction since her appearance at the event, but Lindell has said he's been moving Peters from one location to another in an effort to protect her from alleged threats.

According to the arrest affidavit, the district attorney had informed Kinsley's defense counsel that he was concerned that she consigned to be in contact with clerk's office employees "in a manner that was intimidating to them," even though she had been placed on leave and was under investigation.

Knisley didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Griswold issued a statement Wednesday afternoon but declined to comment specifically on Knisley's arrest, citing the ongoing investigation.

“Officials tasked with carrying out safe and secure elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position," she said. "The Secretary of State’s office will continue the work required to protect every eligible Coloradans’ right to vote and ensure the integrity of the state’s elections.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.