Melanie J. Snyder will be the Denver-based Regional Transportation District's next chief lawyer, the transit agency announced Thursday afternoon.
The former Colorado chief deputy attorney general and chief of staff was was hired after a national search. Snyder begins work June 8.
She succeeds acting general counsel Jenifer Ross-Amato, who stepped in after Rolf Asphaug retired in February.
“What was especially impressive about Melanie was her consistent upward mobility in the attorney general’s office and the trust they put in her with increasing responsibilities,” Paul Ballard, RTD's chief executive officer and general manager, said in a statement. “We look forward to her joining the RTD team and bringing her expertise and leadership abilities to the agency.”
At the attorney general's office Snyder managed about 500 employees, including 280 lawyers, and a roughly $83 million budget. She supervised civil litigation and investigations, including consumer protection, cybersecurity and data privacy, consumer credit and federal and state antitrust laws, RTD said in its announcement.
Snyder received the Attorney General’s Maurice Knaizer Distinguished Service Award in 2018 and Exceptional Performance awards in 2011 and 2014.
Before working for the state, she practiced commercial litigation at Koncilja & Associates PC and Sherman & Howard LLC, both Denver-based firms.
An Arizona native and mother of two, Snyder got her law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and bachelor’s degrees in political science and psychology from the University of Arizona.
“Public service is important to me, and I feel like this is where you can really make a difference,” Snyder said in a statement Thursday. “It is an exciting time for transportation, which carries impacts from commerce to the environment. I am looking forward to leading RTD’s legal team as we assist the agency in carrying out its critical mission, which serves so many people every day.”
