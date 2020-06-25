Gordon McLaughlin stepped down this week as a prosecutor with the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He's running for district attorney for Larimer and Jackson counties in November.
McLaughlin is the Democratic nominee set to face Republican Mitch Murray of Fort Collins for currently held by Democrat Cliff Riedel, who could not run again because of term limits.
“I am proud to have made my career in law enforcement,” McLaughlin said in a statement announcing his resignation. “I’ve had the privilege to work alongside many exemplary public servants in DA offices and police agencies throughout Colorado. Their work is essential to keeping our communities safe. But the truth is, not everyone in our communities feels safe or receives equal treatment. We can no longer ignore the need for change.”
He has worked in the office the past seven years, serving most recently as the lead prosecutor for the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force.
