Four-time cancer survivor, state lawmaker, lieutenant governor, money saver — now Dianne Primavera can add another title: life-achiever.
The Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition presented Primavera with a lifetime achievement award during a virtual celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act last week, the governor's office announced Friday.
“While I’m so proud to have received this award, the true honor comes from working with this incredible community to ensure that our state is a leader when it comes to lifting up Coloradans with disabilities and protecting their rights,” Primavera said in a statement.
“I’ve spent my career working with the disability community in Colorado on issues such as employment, health care and more, but the work is far from over. There is still plenty left to do, and I intend to be right there on the front lines for as long as I can. The Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition is an incredible voice for this community and it’s been a wonderful experience to work with them.”
Primavera serves Gov. Jared Polis in the dual capacity as director of the director of the state Office of Saving People Money on Health Care. Early in her career she helped people with disabilities find jobs and she's been a consistent advocate in the statehouse for inclusion and independence for the disabled.
“For Dianne’s entire professional life she has been a supporter of disability rights,” stated Julie Reiskin, the CCDC’s executive director. “As a state representative, she has worked tirelessly to pass bills that protect this community, and as lieutenant governor she created the disability policy adviser position, has met regularly with our community, and has made sure that we have a voice with all state agencies. Dianne has been our advocate and our ally from the very start, and we are proud to honor her at this event.”
