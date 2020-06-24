Lt. Gov, Dianne Primavera announced two key hires on her staff Tuesday: Josh Winkler as the policy adviser to the Disability Funding Committee and John Kelly as executive director of Serve Colorado, the state commission that works with community groups on service and volunteerism.
“I have no doubt that they will both hit the ground running and be incredible assets to the state during this difficult time,” Primavera said in a statement. “Josh’s advocacy and dedication to the disability community are unparalleled and we are lucky to have him. John brings a wealth of knowledge to the Governor’s Commission on Community Service, which is playing a critical role in supporting contact tracers in Colorado and other important community needs. He will be a great addition to the team.”
Winkler has advocated for people with disabilities as a volunteer for numerous nonprofits and boards, including volunteer lobbying, and working with state agencies on regulations and policies, Primavera's office said.
Kelly was a member of the founding team of Generous, a civic-tech start-up that provides tools and resources to nonprofits and social causes to raise money. Before that he worked for the Obama administration for eight years on service, social innovation and faith-based community. He started with the White House Domestic Policy Council working with faith-based organizations and nonprofits on mentoring, anti-hunger, interfaith service and leadership development programs.
After that, he was the deputy chief of staff for the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency that leads service, volunteerism and social innovation.
Both also will work on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.