Lisanne McNew is the new chair of the Colorado Workforce Development Council, a public-private partnership appointed by the governor to develop a network to develop talent and maximize that benefit for workers and employers.
“Her knowledge as a business owner, coupled with her deep understanding of workforce development issues, make her a perfect fit for the job," CWDC managing director Lee Wheeler-Berliner said in a statement. "To respond effectively to the rapidly evolving demands of today and tomorrow’s labor market, Lisanne’s expertise, passion, and strategic thinking will serve both the CWDC and Colorado well.”
As the state workforce investment board, the CWDC stands in for the governor and the legislature on policy matters related to and funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
She is president and CEO of McNew & Associates, a consulting support firm in Colorado Springs, as well as the vice president of SAFE Inc., a customer technical service provider.
She serves as a vice chair of the National Association of Workforce Boards, as well as a member of the Business Experiential Learning Commission, the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative and the Pikes Peak Workforce Development Board.
McNew was appointed to the CWDC in September 2016 and has served as its chair-elect and as treasurer.
“As a business owner, I understand how vitally important a skilled workforce is to the success of an individual businesses as well as our overall statewide economic prosperity,” McNew stated. “I am excited to serve as the CWDC chair as we continue to advance Colorado’s economic recovery, connecting individuals with opportunities for upskilling and meaningful work, connecting businesses with skilled workers, and enhancing collaboration among the partners who contribute to Colorado’s talent development network.”
The council is also added nine members last month:
- Angeles Ortega of Mi Casa Resource Center
- Baird McKevitt of Xcel Energy
- Chad Orvis of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association
- Danielle Felder of The Boys and Girls Clubs in Colorado
- Dedrick Sims of The Sims-Fayola International Academy
- Kelly Brown of Boomers Leading Change
- Louis Martin of Round River Resource Management
- Londell Jackson of the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain
- Peter Brissette of DMD Consulting and the Digital Marketing Dude
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.