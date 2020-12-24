Kids whose parents want them to be good conservatives can get a good lesson from a new website put out by the libertarian-leaning Independence Institute.
With kids trapped at home there are plenty of apolitical lessons available on the institute's SchoolChoiceforKids.org website, a guide for parents with a new section called "Enrichment Activities for Your Child."
The lessons are divided up into topics, and not even the social studies section seems political, unless you count the link to the Education.com website that asks kids to answer, "What is a good citizen?" Parents and guardians are advised to "[a]sk students what they think it means to be a good citizen. Ask them for examples on how to be a good citizen."
Older children can wade into the complexities of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
"Parents and children alike need continued assistance to navigate the impact of COVID-19 on learning," Pam Benigno, director of Independence Institute's Education Policy Center, said in a statement. "The new tools on our SchoolChoiceforKids.org website provides parents with easy to find worksheets, videos and games for all subject areas."
The Independence Institute notes, however, that it also has a new guide for grown folks under a link titled "Rethinking Education" to spell out educational options, including learning pods and micro-schools.
The guide is available in Spanish.
