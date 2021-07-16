National political consulting firm Hilltop Public Solutions is hiring two political operatives with experience on Colorado campaigns and in the General Assembly, a spokesman for the Democratic firm said Friday.
Bethany Morris and Lindsey Rasmussen are joining the firm's Colorado office as associates, Hilltop's Chris Griswold told Colorado Politics.
Leading Democratic strategist Craig Hughes, a Hilltop partner, said the firm is growing as the state's political landscape becomes more complex.
"Our firm has run winning campaigns, has shepherded huge public policy measures through the state legislature and much more," Hughes said in a statement.
"We're thrilled to have Bethany and Lindsey on board and can’t wait to expand our capabilities and client base thanks to the unique skills that they bring to the table.”
The firm scored a hat trick in Colorado in 2018, successfully managing the campaigns of Attorney General Phil Weiser, State Treasurer Dave Young and Secretary of State Jena Griswold — marking the first time all three offices had been won simultaneously by Democrats in 70 years.
Morris brings a background in communications and digital media, including communications and outreach work for the Colorado House Democrats and a job as digital director for the House Majority Project, the campaign arm of the caucus. She's also worked on digital campaigns for more than a dozen candidates, Hilltop said.
Rasmussen has most recently worked as chief of staff for state Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, who is considered a leader on gun violence prevention. She also managed former state Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp's successful campaign for Jefferson County commissioner last year after working as the Arvada Democrat's aide in the legislature.
Hilltop has offices in New York and Washington, D.C., and across the West.
