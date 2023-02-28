Today is Feb. 28, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Colorado is the No. 1 state in the nation for auto thefts. Lawmakers want to change that with Senate Bill 97.

Currently, the severity of criminal offenses for auto thefts in Colorado depends on the value of the stolen vehicle — ranging from a class 1 misdemeanor for a car worth $2,000 or less, to a class 3 felony for a car worth $100,000 or more. If passed into law, the bill would remove the value-based system and make all auto thefts felonies.

“Not only is it unfair, it simply doesn’t make sense,” said bill sponsor Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, of the current value system. “A stolen car represents much more than stolen property. It impacts people’s ability to get to work, shop for groceries, and live their daily lives.”

More than 200,000 Colorado children are expected to lose their health insurance once the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and 14 of other Democrats urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to ensure the gains in reducing the number of uninsured children is not lost when the agency winds down policies enacted to keep people continuously enrolled during the public health emergency.

Former Governor Roy Romer endorsed Sen. Chris Hansen in his bid to become Denver's first new mayor in more than a decade. Romer joins a list of supporters that include many labor unions, current and former senators, representatives and school board members.

Hansen is also supported by an additional 1,300 individual contributors, according to his campaign. Romer said the mayoral race is "incredibly important," and that he was proud to endorse Hansen.

Four years ago, Colorado's legislature gave the green light for the state's Judicial Department to hire someone to helm the Judicial Diversity Outreach program, with an eye toward increasing the population of judges who come from historically-underrepresented communities.

The department chose Sumi Lee, an attorney in Colorado since 2011 who has worked both in Denver courts and the private sector. Now, she oversees multiple efforts to coach and educate prospective judges, and tracks the increased diversity of judges appointed in the state.

Treating diseases that vaccines could have prevented cost Colorado $13 billion over two years, according to a new report.

From 2020 to 2021, Colorado saw 420,000 hospitalizations and emergency department visits for “vaccine-preventable diseases,” such as like measles, flu and whooping cough, according to the report from Children’s Hospital Colorado and Immunize Colorado.

More worryingly for the report’s authors, the rates in routine childhood immunizations lag even as things began to normalize following the COVID-induced drop in such vaccinations.