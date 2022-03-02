U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert drew sharp criticism from a fellow member of Colorado's congressional delegation Tuesday night after the Silt Republican heckled President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address when he was talking about the death of his son.
Speaking to reporters after the speech, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat and Army Ranger combat veteran, condemned Boebert for interrupting Biden and for "(taking) it upon herself to show politics," calling the outburst "certainly a stain on her."
Describing his support for legislation to assist veterans who were exposed to toxic fumes from military burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, Biden said, "When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know."
That's when Boebert, a freshman lawmaker who has earned a reputation for her unyielding opposition to the administration, shouted from the gallery: “You put them in, 13 of them,” apparently in a reference to the 13 American soldiers who were killed during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer.
A chorus of boos greeted Boebert's outburst as Biden continued.
"One of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden," he said, referring to the Army veteran who died in 2015 after battling brain cancer.
"I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near in Iraq, and earlier than that in Kosovo, was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops. But I’m committed to finding out everything we can."
Crow said in a videoconference from his Washington office that he was struck by Biden's attempt to "frame the speech in very unifying, bipartisan terms," adding, "With the exception of Miss Boebert, of course."
Asked to elaborate, Crow let loose.
"We've known for a very long time that Lauren Boebert doesn't know what she's doing and is not interested in legislating or even knowing the issues and knowing the facts, but it becomes increasingly clear the level of her depravity, which is deep," Crow said.
"During a moment where the president was trying to honor our fallen, as the commander-in-chief, a very somber moment that both Republicans and Democrats were recognizing and reflecting on, she took it upon herself to show politics and try to interrupt the president's speech, which was entirely inappropriate — certainly a stain on her."
Added Crow: "It was inappropriate for the family of the fallen that were actually in that chamber. She certainly doesn't understand service and doesn't understand sacrifices. She can't wrap her brain around it. But I would encourage her to stop the outbursts."
"When Biden said flag draped coffins, I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there," Boebert tweeted after the address had concluded. "Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better."
Clad in a shawl that displayed the phrase "Drill Baby Drill," Boebert produced a steady stream of tweets slamming Biden throughout the speech, including multiple calls for the president to resign or be removed from office.
Earlier during Tuesday night's speech, Boebert and fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia briefly chanted "build the wall!" when Biden turned to the topic of immigration reform and talked about securing the border.
"Biden is the worst President in American History," she tweeted about an hour after the speech had concluded.
