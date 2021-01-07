During a chaotic and dangerous moment at the Capitol Wednesday, the chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn also had dinner in mind.
Colorado Politics obtained an email string Thursday that included Dale Anderson's communication with other House chiefs of staff, exchanging information about the crisis, including when it would be safe to come out of sheltering in place.
"Probably too much to ask Subway to open back up for dinner?" Anderson wrote the group. "Staff don’t like my MREs!"
MRE is a military acronym for meals ready to eat. Anderson is Lamborn's former veterans liaison.
Lamborn's office in Colorado Springs declined to elaborate on the circumstances or Anderson's intent, saying only, "The congressman had no knowledge of this situation."
The email went out at 5:14 p.m., while the Capitol was still occupied by protesters, soon after senators had been relocated to safety in a hearing room, according to a timeline.
A long-time Lamborn staff member, Anderson was promoted to chief of staff last year after serving as district director to the former chief of staff.
Lamborn is a noted ally of the Republican president, supported reviewing the results from swing states Donald Trump lost, before the Electoral College votes were tallied and Democrat Joe Biden's presidency was cemented.
"I take my oath to the Constitution seriously," Lamborn tweeted at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. "This is why I signed the objections of the Electoral College results from 6 states. We must fight for the future of our republic & our democracy. Millions of Americans voted for @realDonaldTrump. Their voices must be heard."
At 5:17 p.m., about the time his chief of staff was wondering about $5 footlongs, Lamborn tweeted:
"The mob will not control our government. We have survived worse and our Republic must continue. Tonight, we should get back to work and show why we are the greatest Democracy in the world."
