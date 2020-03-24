There's a new Democrat with an interesting background in the race to take on U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, the incumbent Republican from Colorado Springs.
Jillian Freeman and George English have been in the 5th Congressional District race for months. Tim Stoen hopes to make the June ballot by winning more than 30% of Congressional District 5 delegates at the El Paso Assembly, which will be conducted by webinar on Saturday.
"My path to election is to convince the Democrats that, as a cultural moderate and as an economic and environmental progressive, I have cross-over appeal to pro-military voters, Independents and religious conservatives," he said in an email Tuesday.
Interestingly, Stoen is the former lawyer for Jim Jones, before turning against the cult leader who led more than 900 followers their deaths in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978. Jones accused Stoen of being an informant against him.
Stoen published a book, “Marked for Death: My War with Jim Jones, the Devil of Jonestown," in 2016.
"Trump is another Jim Jones, the historic lethal cult leader who, when criticism became unbearable to his self-image of perfection and his pathetic need to 'always win,' took down with him everyone under his power: 911 Americans, including a U.S. congressman," Stoen said in a statement.
With a Stanford law degree, Stoen characterized himself as a "social justice radical" when he joined up with Jones, who was working on the same issues at the time.
He was prosecutor for 19 years and characterizes himself now as a "cultural moderate, with highly progressive economic and environmental policies" that should appeal to a broad base.
Stoen said he possesses "a willingness to take on an overriding existential issue that implicates civilization’s very existence. This issue is Trump’s unrestricted ability to launch a nuclear strike, his unrestrained anger when his self-image of perfection is threatened, and his contempt for the top military — the very people that he is required to consult."
The candidate moved to Colorado Springs last September, but he has deep Colorado roots, after graduating from Littleton High School.
In Congress he would build on the Affordable Care Act and add a public option insurance program, while eliminating $81 billion in medical debt.
He vowed to expand wilderness by protecting public lands and working to restore National monuments, water and stream protections and other environmental protections weakened by the Trump administration.
He would also favor enacting presidential candidate Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion climate plan, including carbon-free Energy and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
He also supports debt-free community colleges and other high-quality training prorams, while supporting universal background checks on gun purchases and a $15 minimum wage.
Stoen also would support a reinstatement of and provide a path to citizenship through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, among other progressive policy positions.
