Colorado Democrats will hear a message from Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday night at the party's annual fundraising dinner, which will be held online for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris is among more than a dozen state and national luminaries set to appear virtually at the Obama Gala, along with live entertainment and a slew of awards honoring Democrats.

The fundraiser's theme is "Blue is now," a follow-up to last year's "The future is blue" theme, organizers said. It's a nod to the party's dominance in last fall's election in Colorado when President Joe Biden and Harris carried the state's nine electoral votes, John Hickenlooper unseated Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and Democrats expanded their majority in the General Assembly.

Other national luminaries featured include U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Maggie Hassan of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware and Alex Padilla of California; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who headlined the 2019 Obama Dinner.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison is also scheduled to address the party's supporters over the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Count on hearing from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, State Treasurer Dave Young and the Democratic members of Colorado's congressional delegation, who are all up for re-election next year.

“Colorado was critical to both electing President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris to the White House and flipping the U.S. Senate majority into Democratic hands," said Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll in a statement.

"As we’ve seen over the past few months, they have been hard at work to build our country back better, delivering on sweeping relief for the American people through the American Rescue Plan and looking to revitalize our nation’s infrastructure through the American Jobs Plan. I am thrilled that we have such a rich lineup of speakers for our guests this Saturday, and I know they will come away fired up and ready to keep Colorado blue.”

If last year's brisk, roughly two-hour virtual fundraiser is an indication, most of the speeches will be brief, and plenty of attendees will take to social media lamenting that they missed seeing old friends but saying they were happy to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their homes.

Nearly 1,000 supporters beamed in to the online event last year, down a bit from the 1,200 who showed up to a downtown Denver hotel two years ago, but organizers told Colorado Politics the dinner netted more donations for the party without the expenses of renting a ballroom and catering meals.

Tickets range from $100 for individuals — down $50 from last year's basic ticket — to a top sponsorship costing $10,000.