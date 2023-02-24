Today is Feb. 24, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Joe Neguse is on a roll.

Fresh off his election to the House Democrats' No. 5 elected leadership position — making the Lafayette Democrat the chamber's highest-ranking Colorado lawmaker in more than 80 years — Neguse learned this week that he had more bills signed into law than any other House member in the last Congress, as calculated by GovTrack.US, an independent legislative tracking website.

In the just-concluded 117th Congress, which ran from 2021-2022, the 38-year old attorney and former University of Colorado regent introduced 13 bills that made it to President Joe Biden's desk for a signature — in only his second term.

One day after a dozen Colorado high schools went on lockdown because of fake threats that included audible sounds of gunfire, Democrats at the state Capitol announced the introduction of a package of bills they say would address gun violence.

In a noon press conference that was halted midway by a fire alarm, Democratic lawmakers announced they will introduce four bills to allow civil lawsuits against gun businesses, strengthen the state's "red flag" law, bar the purchase of firearms for 18- to 20-year-olds, and establish a three-day waiting period for purchasing firearms.

The second-to-last round of Denver Fair Election Fund disbursements issued by the Denver Clerk's Office revealed little change in the fundraising leaders among mayoral candidates.

Kelly Brough crossed the $1 million mark, raising $1.1 million as of Feb. 17. Sole Republican Andre Rougeot — who is not participating in the fair elections fund — remained in second place, raising just under $800,000. State Rep. Leslie Herod rounds out the top three with $702,000 raised.

She is followed by former state Sen. Mike Johnston and state Sen. Chris Hansen who raised $567,000 and $389,000, respectively.

The Denver Metro Association of Realtors on Thursday grilled seven Denver mayoral candidates about the city's new rental home registration ordinance, some of whom argued that the new rule has been a disaster and should be repealed.

The ordinance, which took effect this year, requires landlords to get a residential rental property license — after their property is checked by a certified inspector.

Candidates Kelly Brough, Chris Hansen, Debbie Ortega, Mike Johnston, state Rep. Leslie Herod, Andy Rougeot and Kwame Spearman delved into other issues, too, notably affordable housing and public safety at the PPA Event Center.

Just 40% of U.S. adults approve of how President Joe Biden is handling relations with China, a new poll shows, with a majority anxious about Beijing's influence as the White House finds its agenda increasingly shaped by global rivalries.

About 6 in 10 say they are gravely concerned about China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States, according to the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Biden has portrayed his domestic agenda on infrastructure and computer chip development as part of a broader competition with China, arguing that the future is at stake.